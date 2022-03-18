Boko Haram/ISWAP abduct only existing Medical Doctor in Borno LG, razes 74 houses in Gubio





By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Armed members of Boko Haram suspected to be the ISWAP group yesterday invaded Gubio Local Government Headquarters of Borno state and kidnapped the Principal Medical Officer, PMO, Dr Geidam Bulama, who is the only Medical Doctor serving in the whole Council.

This is coming less than one week, when some group of terrorists invaded Monguno local government area and kidnapped a senior staff of an International Non-Governmental Organisation, INGO, Mallam Alkali Mohammed.

Gubio is north, and about 70kms away from Maiduguri the state capital, which has been living peacefully in recent times.

The kidnapping of Dr Bulama according to residents took place when insurgents rode in a camouflage Hilux vehicle and motorcycles and freely entered the resident of the Medical Doctor located a few metres away from security formations and went away with PMO at about 2 am without confrontation, even as the insurgents did not touch anyone else nor loot…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper