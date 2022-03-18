Contents and malcontents of democracy





By Owei Lakemfa

I had the privilege of being invited by the Nigerian Guild of Editors led by Mustapha Isa to be a panellist in their March 3, 2022 Town Hall Meeting in Abuja. Their focus was ‘Agenda Setting For Sustainable Democratic Culture’.

My argument is that democracy is a system of government by popular representation based on the vote of the electorate in which the will of the people prevails.

However, a major issue of democracy is that it is not value-free. There are some that will argue, for instance, that China which holds regular elections, has perhaps the largest parliament in the world, a judiciary and one of the largest press in the universe, is not a democracy because, in their view, the Chinese processes are not ‘free and fair’ and its parliament, judiciary and press are not free from the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

On the other hand, the Chinese can argue that whereas Western democracy is more about motions and form, Chinese…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper