Delta police arrest 2 for alleged murder of army officer





By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

Police operatives have arrested two persons at Enerhen, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, in connection with the alleged murder of an army officer, LT M.M Musa.

The State Commissioner of Police, Ari Mohammed Ali, disclosed this at Asaba, the state capital while parading some suspected cultists.

He said: “On 12/3/2022 at about 0310 hours, while police patrol team of emerhen division were on night patrol, they discovered a Toyota 4 runner Jeep with reg no Augh 116AJ, and another Camry with reg no DKA 99TJ abandoned, on a close look, they saw a man later identified as lt M.M Musa in pool of his own blood.

“The team rushed the victim to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.”

He said the DPO of Emerhen division immediately swang into action and upon intelligence and investigation, arrested two suspects.

The police commissioner added: “It will be recalled that on 14/3/2022, a cult clash ensued between Eiye and Arobaga…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper