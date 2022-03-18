Federal lawmaker proposes 3-year validity for UTME results





Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole) has proposed a three-year validity period for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akande-Sadipe is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters.

She said that a bill was, on March 16, sponsored on the floor of the House to amend the law establishing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to her, the bill is tagged: “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Establishment, etc.) Act, 2021 and Other Related Matters.”

Akande-Sadipe said that the law should be amended to increase the validity of UTME to three years to make JAMB function better.

The lawmaker argued that the one-year validity period of UTME results was cumbersome,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper