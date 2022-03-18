Graduates who shun NYSC mobilization to face immediate prosecution – DG





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said it is working with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure that graduates who refuse to present themselves for the Scheme’s mobilisation after the completion of their studies are tried immediately.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this in Abuja on Friday during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the NSCDC and the Scheme for the prosecution of its criminal cases.

“The NYSC will henceforth prosecute Nigerian graduates who refuse to present themselves for mobilisation for National Service after completion of their studies.

