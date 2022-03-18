I don’t have grudges against Olubadan — Ladoja





By Ademola Adegbite

Osi-Olubadan and former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, said that he had no grudges against the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll.

Senator Ladoja, who becomes Otun Olubadan, following the elevation of Oba Balogun, was said to have stated this during his surprise visit to the Alarere residence of Oba Balogun.

A competent palace source told Vanguard that he told the monarch that he was not in a hurry to mount the new post because of the Traditional Council Secretariat project he was executing in Ibadan South-West Local Government Traditional Council.

Though Ladoja refused to make public the purpose of the visit when accosted by Vanguard, he was happy that Oba Balogun, who laid the foundation of the Secretariat in his capacity as Otun-Olubadan about two years ago, would commission it as the Olubadan on completion in no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper