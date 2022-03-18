Pay outstanding liabilities or risk revocation of license, FG tells lottery firms





...Why we funded Back to School Jump Start Project—NLTF

...Education is the best investment in people—Gbajabiamila

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Federal Government, on Friday, warned licensed lottery companies in the country to pay all outstanding liabilities or they risk the revocation of their licenses.

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume said this at the official launch/flag-off of the ‘Back to school jump start’ project in Lagos.

The empowerment programme with the theme: ‘No school left behind in Surulere, was initiated by the Office of the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and funded by the National Lottery Trust Fund.

Over 40 Junior and Senior Secondary Schools in Surulere Federal Constituency will benefit from the intervention in the 1st Phase of the programme.

Akume, who was represented by Mr Bello Maigari, commended the Speaker and the National Lottery Trust Fund for the initiative, saying the programme is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper