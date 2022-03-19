2023: Emefiele presidency ‘ll unify Nigeria, increase economic diversification, Stability and Growth — UNNYF





.

By David Odama, LAFIA

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF) has urged Nigerians at the weekend to mount pressure on the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to heed the call of Nigerians and accept to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This is as the forum believed that if given the opportunity, Emefiele administration would Mark the beginning of a reign for risk bearer, result oriented, Private sector player as well as provide several and un-ending policies that would enhance the lives of the common man

Addressing Stakeholders, Youths, religious Organizations, the political class and other Nigerians during a consultative meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital, Spokesperson of the forum, Dr Aliyu Muhammad Sani

According to Dr Sani, the decision to embark on the consultation with the Nigerian people was in the spirit of producing a credible, competent and economically endowed leader, whom the forum believe will consolidate on rapid economic…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper