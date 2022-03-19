85-year-old man ‘killed’ in Ogun, body dumped beside river





By James Ogunnaike

An 85-year-old man, Jimoh Oladiran has been reportedly killed by some persons said to be his relatives, a father and his son in Ogun State.

Oladiran, a resident of Somorin Alagbonmeta in the Obantoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State, was lured by his relatives, identified as Alfa Mufatiu and his son, Ibrahim Mufatiu, to Asipa village for an unknown event on Saturday 12th March 2022.

It was further gathered that in the evening, the children of the late old man became worried when their father did not return home from Asipa, a village located after Opeji, in Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

On Sunday, the children said they went to the village, but they did not see their father.

On enquiry, Mufatiu’s wife was said to have “lied” that the deceased had gone to a neighbouring village.

However, they later discovered their father’s dead body beside a small river, covered with a rusty roofing sheet.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper