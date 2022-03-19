APC Crisis: Why Akpanudoedehe’s sack may fall through [Opinion]





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

On Thursday, March 17, 2020, Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello’s tendency in the All Progressives Congress APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee announced the sack of the CECPC National Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

Relying on Article 27 (v & vi) of the party constitution, the Bello-led CECPC passed a no-confidence vote on the party scribe.

The said section of the constitution states; “Subject to ratification by the National Convention or Congress an Officer shall be relieved of his post at any time if a vote of ‘No Confidence’ is passed on him by two-thirds of members of the relevant Party organ.

“Pursuant to this Constitution, where a vote of ‘No Confidence’ has been passed on an Officer, the relevant Party organ shall appoint another person to act in his place pending ratification by the National Convention or Congress”.

Spokesman of the Bello-led CECPC, Barr. Ismae’el Ahmed also told Vanguard…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper