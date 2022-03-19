Energy crisis: FG moves to resolve gas supply challenges to power plants





Minister of Power, Engr. Abubakar Aliyu

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Federal Government at the weekend moved to resolve the gas supply challenges that have led to poor electricity supply nationwide.

The Minister of Power Engr. Abubakar D. Aliyu in a statement yesterday said the new initiative in place will improve gas supply to Power plants to make up for the generation shortfall from Hydro plants.

The unresolved challenges meant that as at 4pm yesterday, grid power supply was 2,813 Megawatts with 16 plants on grid.

According to him, “The progress so far made includes, amongst many other initiatives, the following:

“The gas pipeline affected by acts of vandalism has been restored and the Okpai power plant has resumed power generation and currently contributing an average of 300MW.

“The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Pl has been directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC on an interim energy sales agreementwith a view bringing the new…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper