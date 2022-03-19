Ghana vs Nigeria: Eguavoen’s selection worries sports journalists





By Jacob Ajom

After the uncertainties about venue for the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, the Ghana FA has been working underground, pulling all the strings to ensure the Black Stars come out tops at the end of the double header. So far, the FA has kept the list of Black Stars squad a top secret, insisting that it was not compulsory for the coach to announce the names publicly.

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, insisted that the decision to temporarily hold on to the final list, was a deliberate and well-calculated one.

“It is a technical decision backed by management, and it is a well-thought-out and purely strategic move.

“They felt it’s a way of controlling or minimising the abuse that normally takes place before games, especially on social media. Sometimes, the public abuse gets to the players and affects their mentality,” Mr Asante Twum explained.

While the Ghanaians…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper