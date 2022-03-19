Ignorance still driving human trafficking to thrive in society — NAPTIP 





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Saturday said that ignorance was still driving human trafficking to thrive in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency said this at the sensitisation programme organised by NAPTIP in partnership with SARASOL Nig Ltd, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Warri, Delta.

Mr Josiah Emerole, Director, Public Enlightenment, NAPTIP, Abuja, said this during the sensitisation campaign to curb human trafficking and irregular migration.

Emerole said that human trafficking was costing parents, society and communities a lot, therefore there was the need for constant sensitisation to stop and advocacy on its ills.

He noted that the team were in Delta because the state and its neighboring Edo had become very endemic in the issue of human trafficking and irregular migration adding that this had continued to give both states bad image.

The director added that human…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper