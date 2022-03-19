Kwankwaso, Galadima, Hunkuyi others set to join NNPP





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is allegedly tidying up to defect from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

It was gathered that Engr. Buba Galadima, made the disclosure while speaking with Emmanuel Olorunmagba on the online Television Channel of the party, NNPP TV on Friday.

Parts of the discussion revealed some other groups have collapsed their entire structures “into NNPP in preparation to receive Senator Kwankwaso officially into NNPP with loud funfairs in a welcome rally that will shake the entire country.”

Galadima added, “… In our search of a political platform for The National Movement, TNM, we spoke with five political parties and it is only New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) that the constitution and manifesto rhyme with the vision and ideology of The National Movement (TNM). Hence and we came to inevitable conclusion, which cannot be controverted that the New Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper