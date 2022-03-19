My first child’s Tuface’s fifth – Annie Idibia goes emotional





By Sylvester Kwentua

Legendary musician, Tuface Idibia had other children with other women while dating Annie Macaulay, even though he met her first. This much was revealed by Annie, when she was featured as a part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show.

Annie Idibia, who broke down in tears, also revealed that her first child was Tuface’s 5th child even though she met him first before his other baby mamas.

“When you meet someone, and then you know them first, and then you wake up..two different people are having babies for him. And then he has five kids with other women…my first child is his fifth, and I met him before everybody..so you know what that is” Annie emotionally revealed.

Annie furthermore admitted that she had faced a lot of pains and hurt but had accepted that the good times were so much more, and she has forever with 2baba, for him to make…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper