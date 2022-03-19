Mysterious fire razes property worth millions of naira in Rivers





By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A mysterious fire has razed properties worth millions of naira at Abonnema Wharf in Port Harcourt City Council of Rivers State.

It was gathered that the fire gutted around a facility owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

It was learned that the fire which started late Friday evening was at a facility where petroleum product, believed to have been refined illegally, was stored.

The State Commissioner for Special Duties, Emeka Onowu, who confirmed the incident disclosed that the Attorney General of the state had called his attention to the development.

Onowu said: “Just look at the fire incident going on here.it will tell you that something is fishy. Look at the more batch (shanties) everywhere.

“If the government comes to demolish it, people will start saying a governor is a wicked man. This is a tank farm and an explosion came.

"Where you have a tank farm, do you expect people to be cooking or lighting…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper