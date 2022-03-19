NDLEA arrests 15 Nigerians, foreigners, seizes  187,791kg drugs in Lagos





.

*engages terminal owners, operators in WADA

By Evelyn Usman

The Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Apapa, Lagos, yesterday disclosed that 15 persons, including Nigerians and foreigners, were arrested in the last six months with 187,791 kilogrammes of assorted drugs.

Some of the arrests and seizures were reportedly made in terminals around the Apapa area of Lagos.

This disclosure was made by the Commander, NDLEA Special Area Command, Ameh Inalegwu, on the occasion of Terminal Owners/Operators engagement, in its War Against Drug Abuse, WADA campaign, held at the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA multipurpose hall, Apapa.

A breakdown of the arrest showed that three suspects: Chinedu Agbougwu, Chukwuemeka Kingsley and Romanus Onah, were found in possession of 74.119kilohgrammes of Amphetamine, concealed in Rotors machine, last September.

In October 2021, 14 persons were nabbed with 32.9kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper