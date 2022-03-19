NEWS EXTRA: Abuja girls making money as  PoS agents





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Many of Nigeria’s estimated 72 million unemployed and record low 47 million employed population have continued to embrace agency banking as a profitable occupation despite the inherent risks involved.

Flexxy, whose real name is Felicia Okeke, sat that fateful afternoon under an umbrella with a table, two chairs and a stool somewhere in Lugbe District, surrounded by numerous people of different sizes and shapes clutching Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

She is not a customer service employee of any bank, but a Point-of-Sale (PoS) operator with whom the residents in the area access essential financial services such as deposits, withdrawals and cash transfers on a daily basis or whenever necessity demands.

Flexxy, an agency banker a.k.a. PoS agent with 15 months cognate experience, had her trademark record book and the PoS machine well placed on the table.

That afternoon, quick-witted Felicia, a linguistics graduate who has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper