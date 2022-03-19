Nigeria exported $3.455billion non-oil product in 3 years — NEPC





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council, NEPC, on Friday said between 2019-2021, Nigeria exported non-oil products worth $3.455billion.

The National Executive Director of NEPC, Ezra Yakusak, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri while speaking on the non-oil export for survival agenda of NEPC.

Yakuzak who spoke through the Owerri, Head of Trade Promotion of NEPC, Anthony Ajuruchi, said it was possible because non-oil exports were becoming the expected economic diversification of the country.

He also mentioned that some of the non-oil products exported from Imo state between 2016 to 2021 are worth $2.3 million, adding that some of the non-oil products include Egusi, Ogiri, Uziza, bitter cola, palm canal shells, cashew nuts, Ogbono, crayfish, breadfruits among others.

He explained further, “From 2019-2021, non-oil exports statistics as presented by the pre-shipment inspection agents show that Nigeria exported non-oil products worth…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper