Russian invasion of Ukraine horrifying, say Heads of Int’l Finance Institutions

By Emma Ujah

The heads of International Financial Institutions, yesterday, said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has led to killings of innocent civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, displacement of millions of people, with negative impacts on global economy, was horrifying, while declaring solidarity with Ukraine.

Their position was contained in a statement by Odile Renaud-Basso, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank (EIB); Carlo Monticelli, Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB); Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and David Malpass, President of the World Bank Group (WBG).

They said:”We, the heads of the EBRD, EIB, CEB, IMF, and WBG, met yesterday to discuss impacts on the global economy of the ongoing war in Ukraine and our respective and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper