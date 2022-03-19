‘Students no longer fear teachers’ – laments octogenarian ex-principal





An octogenarian and first principal of a Secondary School in Biu, Borno, Alhaji Muktar Kwara-Bura, on Saturday, said his heart bleeds over fallen moral standard in schools, lamenting that “students no longer fear their teachers”.

Speaking on the sideline of the 2nd Annual General Meeting of Government Community Secondary School (GCSS), Biu, Old Students Association, held in Gombe, Kwaya-Bura, aged 82, said the level of indiscipline amongst students now, is unprecedented.

“When I was appointed the first principal of GCCS, Biu, in 1969, I made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that discipline and moral values were inculcated in students under my watch”, he said.

Kwaya-Bura, who retired 22 years ago, decried the gross reduction in moral value, adding that “students are no longer afraid of their teachers”, a situation he described as a fundamental deviation from the past.

He said education administrators across the country had a lot to do in ensuring that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper