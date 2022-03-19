Terrorists kill 5 ,kidnap 17 in Kaduna Community





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Terrorists have killed 5 peasants and kidnapped 4 in the Dogon Dawa, Layin Mahuta and Tabanni communities of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A group, the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance ,said 17 locals were kidnapped recently in the Local Government Area.

A statement issued by the Chairman of the group , Ibrahim Abubakar Nagari, explained that “on March 15, 2022, Haruna Tanko Dogon Dawa and two others were cruelly murdered in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari by armed bandits along with Dogon Dawa- Zaria. Eight other people were abducted on the same route.

“At Layin Mahuta ,Tabanni, one Abdullahi Abubakar, a school teacher was killed by bandits along Layin Lasan-Tabanni road on March 16, 2022. While on March 17, 2022, a seventy-year-old man was killed and seven women abducted at Layin Mahuta Tabanni. Two other people were abducted by the bandits at old Tabanni.”

The group however,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper