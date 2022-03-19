Triumph of the Yahoo-Yahoo governors





IN the midst of our current misery, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu thought we needed something to cheer for last week, so he offered a joke which was telling and disturbing.

In the row between the Governor of Yobe and interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mai Mala Buni, and governors who wanted to overthrow him, Akeredolu, who was on the side of the protagonists, reached into the gutter for words to describe his enemies.

He plumbed the depths, far below the sepsis reached by the sarcasm of Salihu Lukman, the former director-general of the Progressives Governors Forum, and gave the gutter language a new lease of life. Akeredolu called governors of his own party yahoo-yahoo governors.

Let me be clear. I have absolutely no interest in APC’s house of commotion. And if it is true, as is being alleged, that Buni procured court judgements to stall the party’s national convention for the third time since his inexplicably extended…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper