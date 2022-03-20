2023: Atiku complicates zoning in PDP





•Official on the second C’tte: Party postponing what already agreed

•Spokesperson: New body will decide our position

By Dirisu Yakubu

Indications have emerged that the purchase of presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may have complicated issues around the zoning of the 2023 presidential slot in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Before last Wednesday’s purchase of forms for the former number, two-man by a group, North-East Business Forum, the party was battling with agitations for the ticket to be zoned to southern Nigeria.

The South, which comprises the South-East, South-South and South-West, had, long before now, maintained that the region must produce the next President after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

So intense is the agitation that it has taken a bipartisan outlook as governors of southern extraction also shared the opinion.

The governors, under the auspices of…





