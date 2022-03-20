2023: Gombe APC still in disarray – Goje insists





…says reconciliation move jettisoned

Son Daniel, Abuja

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, has that the All Progressives Congress in the state is still in disarray because of the jettisoning of the peace move to reconcile warring factions.

Goje, a serving Senator who is suspected to be planning to defecting to the opposition People’s Democratic Party, bemoaned that the APC in the state would not make the required political impact if the different factions were not appeased and brought under one fold for the next election.

Senator Goje noted with concern the non-implementation of the decisions reached when the Abdullahi Adamu reconciliation committee met with stakeholders in Gombe in January this year.

The former governor in a statement signed by Ahmed Isa, said the jettisoning of the reconstruction move was capable of stifling the party’s success in next year’s elections.

The former governor said he was worried that more than three months after the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper