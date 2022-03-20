Cleric urges Christians to show mercy to others for peaceful coexistence





.

By Adeola Badru

A cleric, Rev James Owoyemi, has urged Christians to avoid bearing anger and always show mercy to one another to promote peaceful coexistence.

Owoyemi, who is the President, of United Apostolic Church of Christ Worldwide, made the call in a sermon on Sunday at the training centre of the church located at Sabo, Mokola, Ibadan, during a thanksgiving service to mark the church’s 57th Annual Pastors’ Conference, with the theme: “Goodness & Mercy.”

In the sermon tilted: “Judgment without mercy,” he decried the attitude of bearing grudges and nursing anger and wrath for another, adding that total forgiveness could avert destruction and damage.

He advised Christians to endeavour to forgive an offender to obtain mercies of God.

Quoting James 2 vs 10, he said: “He that takes vengeance will suffer vengeance from the Lord and he will firmly establish his sins.”

“Forgive your neighbour the wrong he has done, and then your sins will be pardoned when you…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper