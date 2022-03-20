Doctors Without Borders decry humanitarian situation in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Renowned humanitarian organization, Doctors Without Borders also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres, MSF, has decried the humanitarian situation in Benue state and expressed disappointment in the humanitarian response in the state.

The MSF Project Coordinator, Benue Project, Mitch Rhyner who spoke at the sidelines of the photo exhibition by the organization held weekend in Makurdi to mark the 50th anniversary of the MSF, titled “50 Years of Humanity” said it was improper for all attention to be focused on the North East while a state like Benue was also facing dire humanitarian challenges.

He said: “We are very disappointed with the humanitarian response in Benue. We feel that many displaced people are not receiving the services they should; the very basic services.

“At the Ortese Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp, with 11,000 IDPs in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, those people have been there for 10 months now and they are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper