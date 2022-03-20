Even our opponents know we have done well in infrastructure – Wike





Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that his administration has done well in infrastructural development and security, adding that even his critics would attest to it.

Wike explained that the recent Nigerian Police Force recognition of Rivers state as one of the safest states in the country is a testimony of his administration’s huge investment in the security of life and property.

He noted that in spite of the smear campaign by the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Dakuku Peterside, and his cohorts against his governorship aspiration in 2015, he has in the last six years improved the security situation, critical infrastructure, and economic fortune of Rivers state.

The Governor made this assertion during the 60th birthday celebration of the founder of the Royal House of Grace church,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper