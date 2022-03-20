Olympic sprint champion wins 60m title at World Indoor Championships 





Olympic 100 metres champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy is now also the 60m world indoor champion.

Jacobs won in 6.41 seconds on Saturday in Belgrade ahead of defending champion and 100m world champion Christian Coleman of the US.

The American finished in the same time with compatriot Marvin Bracy third in 6.44.

Coleman was banned for a year and a half for doping control violations and thus missed the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

U-17 WWCQ: Flamingoes trash DR Congo 5-0, qualify for third round

The duel with Jacobs was therefore eagerly awaited.

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser suffered a surprising defeat.

With 22.44m, the American was only second behind Brazil’s Darlan Romani, who won with 22.53m.

Bronze went to defending champion Tomas Walsh of New Zealand with 22.31m.

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner secured the title in the indoor heptathlon, the Canadian winning with 6,489 points.(dpa/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post





Source: Vanguard Newspaper