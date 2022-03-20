SECTION 84 OF ELECTORAL ACT: Rage over ‘secret’ court verdict





•It’s booby trap for APC – Ajulo

•Process crooked – Odinkalu

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Controversy over the judgment of a Federal High Court, Umuahia which declared Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 unconstitutional, null and void raged at the weekend.

The new statutory provision had prohibited political appointees from voting as delegates in party conventions or congresses for election or nomination of candidates.

An Abuja based lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, and a former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission )NHRC), Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, are among those who kicked against the verdict yesterday.

Ajulo, one of those promoting the candidature of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for President in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), faulted the position of the court on the grounds that the Constitution makes provision only for elective office holders to remain in office until three months to election and not appointed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper