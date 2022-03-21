Adegoke’s death: Adedoyin, others enter no-case submission





Dr Rahman Adedoyin

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

All the defendants standing trial before Justice Adepele Ojo of Osun State High Court, Osogbo over the alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke, OAU’s postgraduate student have entered a no-case submission in their defence.

This followed the close of the prosecution case by the counsel, Mr O. Omosun after calling its eight witnesses at the resumed hearing on Monday.

Counsel to Dr Rahman Adedoyin, Mr Yusuf Alli, SAN, as well as the six other defendants, Mr Muritala Abdulrasheed, SAN, Roland Otaru, SAN, and Okon Ita all entered a no-case submission on behalf of the defendants in the matter.

According to Alli, “My Lord having studied the proceedings, the testimonies and document before the court, I have concluded to enter a no case submission for the first defendant and urged the court to oblige us 48 hours to file written address before it.”

Similarly, counsel to the 2nd, 4th and 5th defendants, Rasheed and counsel to 3rd and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper