Agbonifo declares for Edo house of assembly

BENIN CITY – A businessman and philanthropist, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo on Sunday declared his intention to contest for the Edo State House of Assembly to represent Oredo West Constituency.

In a statement of declaration released in Benin City and made available to Vanguard, Agbonifo said he was motivated by the lack of proper representation for his people and the need to give appropriate representation coupled with the massive support he got in the last election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to declare for the position again.

He said in the statement: “It is a very emotional moment today as I officially make my decision concerning the forthcoming general elections, public.

“I recall with nostalgia the excitement, high hopes, and the enthusiasm with which I and the good people of Oredo West, took to the streets four years ago when I first presented my interest…





