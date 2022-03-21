APC Convention: Obidike picks Nomination form, seeks youth support for Deputy National Organzing Secretary





A member of the National Youth Strategic Lobby committee who doubles as the Director General Conference of APC Support Group Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has picked the APC nomination form from the party’s national secretariat ahead of the March 26 National convention.

The Anambra born fast rising politician and youth ambassador picked his form to run for the office of the deputy national organizing secretary of the APC.

Speaking after submitting his form, the former EFCC anti corruption youth ambassador told pressmen that he is optimistic that the convention will favour him, coming from the youth constituency. He said he decided to take up the form after the party zoned the office to southeast.

Obidike who is an ardent supporter of President Mohammadu Buhari since 2015, said that it is time for the youth to fully take part in party politics. He promised to serve to the interest of all party faithfuls.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper