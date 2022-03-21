BREAKING: School children return home over alleged threat by unknown gunmen in Imo





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Some schools in Owerri metropolis on Monday ended abruptly school session and forced their students to return home over the alleged threat to attack them by unknown gunmen.

Vanguard gathered from some locations especially in Owerri, the state capital, as parents were seen anxiously taking their children home.

Some of the school proprietors who could not mention their names for security reasons, said they had to shut down their schools because of a letter that went viral on social media linked to unknown gunmen, warning that there would no longer be movement, and schools will shut down on every Monday of the week in Igboland.

According to them, “There would be an attack on any school that fails to obey such an order.”

At the time of filing this report, some schools along Egbu road, Akwakuma, Amakohia, Owerri-Aba road and Owerri- Onitsha road out of fear closed their schools.

Also, affected were some schools along MCC/Uratta Road,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper