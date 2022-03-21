Ex-Per Sec, Echono takes over from Bogoro at TETFund





TETFund

*Says ASUU’s demands hard for governoment to implement

*Promises

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- IMMEDIATE Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education,Arch. Sonny Echono,who was recently appointed as the new Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund,by President Muhammadu Buhari,assumed office Monday,taking over from his predecessor,Prof. Suleiman Bogoro.

Echono speaking at the handover ceremony held at the Fund’s headquarters,Abuja,said the demands by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, which led to the ongoing strike by the union,was difficult for the federal government to implement even as he called on the latter to suspend their action and instead continue talk with the government on way out.

This came as he promised to concentrate on curriculum delivery in the nation’s tertiary institutions, adding that he would concentrate on how to make the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper