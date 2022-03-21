Imo govt vows to punish workers who stay at home on Mondays





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has vowed to punish any civil servant who stays at home on Mondays of every week.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, made this known to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday, while reacting to the report that there was a sit-at-home order in the state.

He said that the government has not issued any sit-at-home order in the state, adding that the government has made adequate security for workers to go to work and carry out their responsibilities.

According to the Commissioner, “The government of Imo State has warned civil servants to ignore any call not to go to work on Monday or be ready to be punished for staying away from the office. Adequate arrangements for security is put in place to ensure they are in the office to do their work.

“This is to inform all indigenes and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper