Inauguration Day Slap: Bianca’s attack shocked me — Ebele Obiano

By
Headliners
-
2


Ebele Bianca
Ebele Bianca

Awka—Wife of the immediate past  Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has reacted to the altercation between her and the wife of  former Biafran warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu. 

According to a statement signed by her media aide, Chidiebele Obika, “Mrs Obiano has expressed shock over the attitude of Amb. Bianca Ojukwu who ostensibly was seen in a viral video when she “slapped” her,albiet unprovoked during the inauguration of Prof. Soludo as the 6th democratically elected Governor of the state on Thursday, March 17, 2022.”

In the statement, Osodieme recalled that all she did was  approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters only to be “slapped” and pushed by Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu.

“She wondered what could cause  so much anger and hate that a former diplomat could not manage herself in public. Mrs. Obiano stated that she didn’t bother to slap her back, but rather walked away in utter bewilderment”, the statement…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR