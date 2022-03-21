Inauguration Day Slap: Bianca’s attack shocked me — Ebele Obiano





Awka—Wife of the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano has reacted to the altercation between her and the wife of former Biafran warlord, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu.

According to a statement signed by her media aide, Chidiebele Obika, “Mrs Obiano has expressed shock over the attitude of Amb. Bianca Ojukwu who ostensibly was seen in a viral video when she “slapped” her,albiet unprovoked during the inauguration of Prof. Soludo as the 6th democratically elected Governor of the state on Thursday, March 17, 2022.”

In the statement, Osodieme recalled that all she did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters only to be “slapped” and pushed by Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu.

“She wondered what could cause so much anger and hate that a former diplomat could not manage herself in public. Mrs. Obiano stated that she didn’t bother to slap her back, but rather walked away in utter bewilderment”, the statement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper