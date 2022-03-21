Keke operator beaten to coma for insisting on obeying Soludo’s order





By Vincent Ujumadu

A commercial tricycle operator in Awka yesterday got a beating of his life from a group of touts for insisting on not paying cash to them as directed by the new governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo.

The governor had during his inauguration last week directed that commercial vehicle operators, including trycycle and motorcycle, should no longer pay cash to touts operating in the name of revenue generation across the state.

He said that an acceptable system of revenue collection would be put in place to ensure that people were not unduly taxed. In most towns in the state, touts print illegal tickets which they use to collect money from drivers.

It was gathered that the touts, numbering three, had accosted the Keke driver at the park close to the popular UNIZIK junction and demanded the normal N200 fee before commencing the daily business.

READ ALSO: Enugu bans Keke, Okada, others in Nkanu East, West LGAs

The driver however…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper