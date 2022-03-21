NASME, others push advocacy for women entrepreneurs





By Cynthia Alo

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, IWD, the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, NASME, along with major industry stakeholders have advocated for more opportunities for women entrepreneurs to thrive in the country.

They made this call during the 2022 NASME’s IWD program in Lagos, which had in attendance its members across the various geopolitical zones in Nigeria, along with member representatives from the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, United Nations, Unity Bank, Fidelity Bank, amongst others.

President NASME, Alhaji Yerima Abdulahi, said that women contribute immensely to the growth of the GDP and as such should not be neglected.

He said: “There is no gain saying that contributions made by this segment of the population contribute greatly to our GDP, Africa’s push for regional integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area creates new opportunities for businesses across the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper