NAUS gives FG 48hrs to finalize agreements with ASUU





…threatens nationwide protests, shutdown of economic, political activities on failure to resolve strike

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

A group, National Association of University Students, NAUS, has given the Federal Government, FG, 48hours to finalize all agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, in order to stop the ongoing strike action.

The group further warned that failure of the federal government to complete settlements with ASUU, it would proceed to carry-out nationwide protests which would destabilise economic activities, and all political activities in the country.

Speaking during a press briefing with journalists in Abuja, the National President of NAUS, Comrade Mujaheed Shuaibu stated that the federal government must ensure that it meets all demands made by ASUU in order to completely eject strike actions from the academic activities in Nigeria.

Shuaibu asserted that the strike action has caused inconsistency in scholarship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper