Police arraign Anambra Rev Father, lawyer over stealing, assault

Anambra State Police Command has arraigned Rev. Father Ejike Nwankwo and his lawyer, Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, at an Umunze Chief Magistrate on twelve count Charges.

Reverend Father Ejike Nwankwo and Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi were accused of the following: “That you Rev. Fr. Ejike Nwankwo, male, of Maryland Catholic Centre Okpuno Awka, Barr. Chukwu Kingsley Idenyi, male, of No. 71 Okigwe Road beside Niger Diocesan Hospital Umunze, and others at large some time in the month of May 2021 at Umunze town in Orumba South Magisterial District, did commit the offences threatening violence, assault, occasioning harm, assault, breaking into building and committing felony, malicious damage, stealing and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace; you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 496 of the Criminal Code CAP, 36 Vol.11, Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper