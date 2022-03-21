Rema’s Debut Album Rave & Roses Could Break More Cultural Barriers and Still Be An Inspiration





By Agwuma Kingsley

Before his two releases “Calm Down” alongside his most recent “Fresh Young Nigga” which had a power-packed input from the young British most beloved Aj Tracey. Rema has had a reputable career run spawning from his previous year’s effort, doubled with his many contributions on a range of tracks like Jae5’s “Dimension” featuring himself and Skepta, including Stefflondon’s “Can’t Let You Go” remix that had The African bad gyal’s effort Tiwa Savage, and other records he has had inputs upon.

Presently, Rema has laid his art on the pedestal upon assisting the UK’s sweetheart FKA Twig, who released her first mixtape “Caprisongs” under the clutches of Young and Atlantic Records. He had an amazing time on “Jealousy”, the eleventh record off the tape.

Currently, he anticipates his debut studio album “Rave and Roses” to be released on March 25th, 2022. After soundtracking us the beautiful moments of “Calm Down” that bears a strong singer and fans relationship,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper