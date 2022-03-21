REVEALED: Conditions keeping ex-Governor Obiano in EFCC custody — Findings





Soni Daniel, Abuja

The former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has been admitted to administrative bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission but he cannot leave detention until he meets certain conditions slammed on him by the anti-graft agency.

Finding by Vanguard indicates that the former APGA bigwig has been ordered to produce two directors on grade level 17 in the Federal Civil service as one of the conditions for him to regain freedom, even temporarily.

Another condition slammed on the former Anambra CEO, is that the two Federal directors must be landlords in Maitama, Asokoro or the Wuse district of Abuja.

Although Obiano’s travel documents might have also been withheld to stop him from fleeing the country until investigation over his tenure is over, Vanguard could not confirm from the agency as at the time of filing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper