Two weeks after evacuation, Ukrainian Student dies in Sokoto





By Musa Na Annabi, Sokoto

Two weeks after returning to the country, Uzaifa Halilu Modachi, Ukrainian Student has reportedly died in Sokoto.

Before his death, Halilu Modachi was said to have stayed in Ukraine for three years without returning home for vacation.

The final year student of Zaporozhye State Medical University Ukraine was preparing for his final year examination when the war began.

His father, Honourable Habibu Haliru Modachi, Member Sokoto state house, said: “Alhamdu Lilah, God gives, takes away life, and that’s how he wanted it to happen, there is no doubt about it.

“Had it been he died in Ukraine so many things would be said about him, that he was either killed by the Russian bombardment or had an accident or even accidentally shot and killed by the Ukrainian Army.

“We are grateful to God for having him died before us, we also thank the Nigerian government particularly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper