When courts of law become political s3x workers

GLADYS Ukeje was the daughter of Lazarus Ogbonnaya Ukeje who died in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria, in December 1981. He left behind property but did not make a will.

In June 1982, Lagos State granted his wife, Lois and son, Enyinnaya, the right to administer and share the estate to the exclusion of Gladys. She sued them on February 22, 1982, before the High Court of Lagos. Nearly nine years later, on January 10, 1992, the High Court of Lagos delivered a judgement in favour of Gladys.

Lois and Enyinnaya appealed to the Court of Appeal and from there to the Supreme Court in Abuja where, in April 2014, the case was finally decided in favour of Gladys. It took her 31 years of litigation and nearly 33 years since the death of her dad to get Nigeria’s courts to affirm her right as a woman to inherit inequality with the rest of her family.

Caroline Mgbafor Mojekwu, another widow from South-East Nigeria, spent 38 years of litigation in different courts in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper