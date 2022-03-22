2023: Showunmi, Adediran join Ogun, Lagos gov races





….As Anenih’s son picks Reps form

By Dirisu Yakubu & Olaoluwa Enoch

A mammoth crowd of supporters, yesterday, stormed the Wadata House, National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as Segun Showunmi, spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar 2019 Presidential Campaign Organisation, picked the nomination form for the Ogun State governorship election in 2023.

Similarly, convener of the Lagos4Lagos, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor also, yesterday, obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms to vie for the governorship seat in Lagos State on the platform of the PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Showunmi said: “I expect that we are going to use this contest to show and inspire younger people that democracy is about bringing up ideas that can then be interrogated by, firstly, the collegiate, who will become the delegates.

