APC appeals sack of 20 Cross River lawmakers, as police secure Assembly





Policemen at the assembly complex.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State have disclosed that it has appealed the Federal High Court Judgment and also filed a motion for a stay of execution.

This was contained in a release by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Christian Ita and made available to Vanguard, Tuesday.

His words: “This is to inform All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the National Assembly from Cross River State, members of the Cross River State House of Assembly and the general public that an appeal against the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has been filed at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“Also, a motion for a stay of execution of the Federal High Court has been filed. Both processes were filed by renowned constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome.

“Following the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper