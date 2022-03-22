APC Governors resolve differences, ahead of National Convention





Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa state, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have resolved their differences, ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the party.

Sule, who is the Chairman, Media Committee for the March 26 APC National Convention, said this in a statement signed by Alhaji Garba Shehu, the Secretary of the committee on Monday in Abuja.

Sule spoke at the inauguration of the Media Committee and its various subcommittees in Abuja.

“The leadership of the party under Gov. Mai Mala Buni and members of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) are making every efforts to take everyone along.

“I believe it is the only path for a successful convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our convention,” he said.

Sule said arrangements were on to ensure that the March 26 National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper