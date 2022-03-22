Bandits kill 43 persons in Kaduna, Zamfara





•As Gov el-Rufai imposes 24-hour curfew on 2 LGs

•Swallow your pride, accept failure, CAN tells govt

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Rampaging bandits have killed no fewer than 43 persons in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

While 23 persons were killed in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Southern Kaduna on Sunday night with several others injured, 20 others were killed in Ganar-Kiyawa village of Adabka District, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Sunday morning.

Already, the Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two LGAs in Southern Kaduna in a desperate move to restore law and order.

According to a survivor, the bandits also razed 70 houses and injured many saying, “The armed bandits stormed the communities in six hilux vehicles and motorcycles.They began to move in commando style and started unleashing terror on the innocent citizens especially those sighted.

“In the ensuing pandemonium, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper