Breaking: Okoye out of Nigeria vs Ghana clash





Okoye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has been ruled out of the World Cup play-offs with the Black Stars of Ghana over illness.

Okoye who was among players still being expected will now sit out the two-legged affair set for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium this Friday and the Moshood Abiola Stadium next week Tuesday.

The illness which was not disclosed means Okoye joins Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman on the ‘uncertainty/unavailable list’. Lookman was absent at the weekend when the Foxes beat Brentford in the Premier League.

ALSO READ:

Nigeria vs Ghana: Black Stars unveil squad for Super Eagles

Enyimba International’s John Noble will come in his stead.

Okoye’s illness was announced on the official Facebook page of the national team. It reads, “Update! Maduka Okoye out of the clash against Ghana due to illness, he has been replaced by Enyimba FC goalkeeper, John Noble. Get well soon Maduks! #SoarSuperEagles“

In…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper